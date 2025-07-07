Kansas officials denied satanists a permit for 'witching hour protest' at the Statehouse

The group behind the black mass in March at the Kansas Statehouse — which drew thousands of counter-protesters and ended in multiple arrests — was denied a permit to hold another protest this summer.

Michael Stewart, the Satanic Grotto leader, says the denial is religious discrimination. Adam Proffitt, the Kansas secretary of administration, says the permit was denied because of safety concerns and violence at the last protest.

Stewart was planning a "witching hour protest" from 9 p.m. to midnight on Aug. 2 with the same sentiment as the black mass: "to end Christian favoritism within our state government," as the group's Facebook post reads.

"This isn't just a permit denial; it's an outright cancellation of our right to protest, fueled by what appears to be a deeply biased agenda," Stewart said in a news release. "The State of Kansas is actively working to silence voices that challenge the status quo, especially those from minority faiths and marginalized communities."

Stewart told Kansas Reflector that his permit request was "flat out ignored" for a few weeks, and he only got a response after he showed up in person.

In response to a Kansas Reflector request for comment, Department of Administration spokesman Samir Arif pointed to a response Proffitt had given to Stewart.

"The State has increased safety concerns regarding any event occurring on the south steps after sundown, including whether adequate Kansas Highway Patrol resources are available to address these safety concerns after dark," Proffitt wrote.

In the new release, Stewart said Capitol Police Chief Brandon Bichsel told him he had "no reservations" about the police's ability to maintain security. Bichsel did not respond to a Kansas Reflector request for comment.

"Additionally, I decline to grant a permission to you, on behalf of the organization, due to improper acts that occurred when a previous permit space on the Statehouse grounds was granted to you for an event that occurred in March 2025," Proffitt wrote, referencing the black mass.

The permit Stewart obtained for the black mass allowed the Satanic Grotto to protest outside of the Statehouse — but not inside — after Gov. Laura Kelly banned any protests inside the building on the planned day. Before the black mass, Stewart told Kansas Reflector he planned to defy Kelly's directive.

Grace Hills / Kansas Reflector / Kansas Reflector Satanic Grotto president Michael Stewart punches counter-protester Marcus Schroeder after Schroeder attempted to take Stewart's prayer materials during a black mass inside the Kansas Capitol.

On the day of the black mass, Stewart entered the Statehouse and began a dedication to Satan. Counter-protesters physically intervened, including Marcus Schroeder — a 21-year-old from Wisconsin who had been charged with making a false bomb threat on a Pride parade. After Schroeder attempted to grab Stewart's copy of "The Satanic Bible" two times, Stewart punched Schroeder in the face twice, which resulted in both of their arrests.

"Your conduct created a risk to public safety, violated the terms of your permit, and caused injury to another person," Proffitt wrote.

Shawnee County prosecutors decided not to pursue charges against Stewart.

Restrictions didn't stop Stewart at the last protest. But after his arrest, Stewart said he is hesitant to go forward with his planned "witching hour" event.

"We are going to do everything in our power to ensure the event can take place," Stewart told Kansas Reflector. "However, after consultation with my criminal lawyer, I'm concerned the state is setting the ground for heavy consequences if we proceed."

Stewart said he could face 18 months of incarceration if the prosecutors decide to pursue the charges from his black mass arrest. He said that being incarcerated would prevent him from serving the community.

"We aren't done fighting," he said. "We stepped up to the plate last time when it came to making a point with our safety and freedom. This time we will find other routes that hopefully illustrate the same points."

The Department of Administration on July 1 denied Stewart's request to reconsider its decision.

"Should your organization wish to reserve a space for its event, the ending time cannot go past sundown, and someone other than you must take responsibility for the application and event," said Pat Doran, chief counsel for the Department of Administration, in an email to Stewart.

This story was originally published by the Kansas Reflector.

Copyright 2025 KCUR 89.3