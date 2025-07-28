Wichita school board: Where do District 1 and District 5 candidates stand on the issues?

The candidates running for two seats on the Wichita school board will meet in a primary Aug. 5.

The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election in November.

Wichita school board members serve four-year terms and receive no pay for monthly meetings and other work. They oversee a budget of nearly $1 billion and set policy for the state’s largest school district, which has about 46,500 students.

Members elected in November will take office in January 2026. Here’s where the primary candidates stand on some key issues facing Wichita schools:

District 1

Diane Albert, 43, former business owner, general contractor

Diane Albert

Why are you the best candidate for the job? What is your overall vision?

I am running for re-election because every child deserves access to a high-quality education, and every taxpayer deserves confidence that their tax dollars are being used wisely. My focus has always been on improving student outcomes by keeping academics at the center of every decision. I bring steady leadership, a willingness to listen to understand, and a results-driven mindset. I’ve supported initiatives that improve early childhood literacy, expanded career pathways through the FutureReady Centers, and invested in retaining great teachers by advocating for competitive pay, meaningful professional development, and supportive school environments. I listen, build consensus, and hold systems accountable for results. My vision is of a school district where every student is engaged, supported, and equipped with the skills they need to thrive in life beyond graduation.

In February, Wichita voters narrowly rejected a proposed $450 million bond issue to rebuild, restructure and repair schools. Recently board members gave tentative approval to a plan that would seek another bond issue in November 2026. Would you support another bond issue? Why or why not?

The Board recently gave the district permission to explore long-term facility funding options. One possibility may include a future bond issue, but no decision has been made. There are real facility needs that must be addressed, and gathering community feedback is essential. I believe the district must listen to the community’s priorities, communicate the known facility needs, and align those with the most significant impact on student outcomes. The state limits how school districts can fund facility improvements; bond issues are one of the only tools available. That is why any future proposal must be fiscally responsible, transparent, and focused on students’ academic success.

What should the Wichita Board of Education do to improve student achievement? How important are state assessment test scores in judging a school’s performance?

The Board of Education must stay focused on improving student outcomes by setting clear goals, tracking progress, and making data-informed decisions that support strong instruction. While state assessments provide a one-day snapshot, they don’t offer the timely insight needed to drive improvement. Tools like Fastbridge, which assess students multiple times a year, are more effective for monitoring growth. As a board member, I have led the shift toward progress monitoring by implementing a progress monitoring calendar, starting school data walks with the Board to visit classrooms, and restructuring board meetings to spend more time discussing academic progress, needed supports, and the strategies that are making the greatest impact. These changes help focus on what matters most: whether students are learning and growing. To raise achievement, the district has invested and will continue to invest heavily in early childhood literacy, high-quality instruction, and focusing on the correct data to do the right work at the right time.

Wichita district leaders say some student records at Southeast High School were changed — possibly to meet graduation requirements — and the district is investigating allegations of grade fixing at the school. What can the school board do moving forward to guarantee integrity in student data and graduation rates?

I fully support the district leadership taking swift action when any kind of data is changed to reflect anything other than the truth. The Board and the district rely on accurate data to make informed decisions about instruction, staffing, and student support. If that data is compromised, it can harm students and lead to poor decision-making. I am grateful that we have leaders who take this issue seriously and act with integrity, rather than sweeping it under the rug. The district has already begun reviewing internal data with a higher level of scrutiny, and I support those efforts. Moving forward, the internal processes should continue to be strengthened to monitor for data irregularities and support regular audits, both internal and by third parties, to ensure data accuracy and accountability. A culture of honesty and transparency is essential to student success and sound decision making at every level.

What are your thoughts on the district’s new Student Code of Conduct? What can the school board do to address teachers’ concerns about classroom behavior?

The updated Student Code of Conduct is a positive step toward creating consistency across the district and setting clear expectations for behavior. It strikes a balance between the need for accountability and a focus on helping students learn from their mistakes. At the same time, we must take seriously the concerns we have heard from teachers about classroom disruptions. The Board can help by closely monitoring the implementation of the new code, reviewing discipline data regularly, and asking whether teachers feel supported in managing behavior and what their recommendations are for improvement. We should also ensure principals have the tools and training needed to respond effectively, and that support staff are in place to help with students who need additional behavioral interventions. Teachers can’t teach and students can’t learn in an environment where disruptions are the norm. A strong, consistent approach to student behavior is essential to improving academic outcomes across the district.

Sarah McMillin – Did not answer questions

MacKenzie Truelove, 33, senior regulatory coordinator at the University of Kansas Medical Center

Mackenzi Truelove

Why are you the best candidate for the job? What is your overall vision?

I’m the youngest candidate, the most left leaning, and I have the most hopeful vision for the future. It’s time for us to come together as a community and recognize that students benefit only when they benefit together. I have a vision for this community that fosters respect and trust between students, teachers, and families that creates safe and productive learning environments built on inclusivity, authenticity, and truth telling.

In February, Wichita voters narrowly rejected a proposed $450 million bond issue to rebuild, restructure and repair schools. Recently board members gave tentative approval to a plan that would seek another bond issue in November 2026. Would you support another bond issue? Why or why not?

I do support another bond issue — my main concern with it not having passed is that we will lose out on the funding down the line. Once the bond from 2008 is up, we will no longer be collecting those funds for USD 259 which will make our funding more sparse than it already is, since $6.3 million is currently on hold from the federal government due to a certain budget bill that was just passed. Another bond passed maintaining the same rate is a Zero-Rate-Change meaning taxes for this issue do NOT increase, which seems to be a no brainer.

What should the Wichita Board of Education do to improve student achievement? How important are state assessment test scores in judging a school’s performance?

Test scores can be important if that’s where funding is based but we need to be looking more holistically at the outcomes of education. Test scores do provide an objective perspective but they leave out factors that influence test scores including socioeconomic factors and other areas of interest like problem-solving skills, team-building skills, emotional intelligence, etc. I believe all of these areas should be reviewed when looking at school success and student achievement.

Wichita district leaders say some student records at Southeast High School were changed — possibly to meet graduation requirements — and the district is investigating allegations of grade fixing at the school. What can the school board do moving forward to guarantee integrity in student data and graduation rates?

Investing energy to improve student engagement and graduation rates is an obvious course of action. I can’t speak to what happened with these grades, but suspect it has to do with pressuring staff to meet projections. We need real solutions to these issues, and buy in from not just faculty but also from families and the community. Failure to meet projections only means that we need more evidence-based ideas and implementation plans. It’s unfortunate if anyone was made to feel like their success was on the line - we need to build more support for what’s happening rather than shame and blame.

What are your thoughts on the district’s new Student Code of Conduct? What can the school board do to address teachers’ concerns about classroom behavior?

Frankly, I like the idea of the new Code of Conduct with standardizing disciplinary action and the tiered system for minor to more serious infractions. But addressing classroom behavior is more than just writing or revising a document. We’re really going to need to support teachers in addressing negative classroom behaviors which stem from many factors. Some of my other focus areas, like free breakfast and lunch for all students, would help manage student behavior — creating a more equitable environment and allowing us to even the playing field. I also believe that regular retraining for de-escalating difficult situations in a classroom can help teachers feel more at ease when issues arise and support from the administrative staff to really work with students and address underlying causes of disruptive behavior by relationship building would be a goal I have for our schools.

Kyle R. Wiseman, 35, business and financial services consultant

Why are you the best candidate for the job? What is your overall vision?

I believe I'm the best candidate because I'm extremely invested in our schools. With my 2 sons that attend Heights, and my wife being an educator, I'm in the schools more than any other candidate, I believe. Last year alone, I spent well over 100 hours in the school, on top of the typical school functions, this included volunteering for events, working in my wife's class and other school activities. Combined with my degree in International Business & Economics, I see solutions to the problems most don't realize exist. My vision is a district where our staff are treated with respect and our "top heavy" administration is made more efficient. Currently, I'm keen on investigating the proportion of admin spending vs direct student learning; initially I see a lot of potential to reduce overhead and shift that money into more direct student benefit.

In February, Wichita voters narrowly rejected a proposed $450 million bond issue to rebuild, restructure and repair schools. Recently board members gave tentative approval to a plan that would seek another bond issue in November 2026. Would you support another bond issue? Why or why not?

As it stands, no I wouldn't support a bond issue, and I didn't in the past. HOWEVER, I believe our schools do need funding, likely from a bond, but I do not feel satisfied in the current discussion with the community. I feel like there's a lot of slight of hand techniques when it comes to funding issues, such as the current pay issue. I think that working with the Financial Oversight Committee, combined with admin , educator and local community education could be the first step. The next step is a CLEAR outline of where these funds will be spent, that is then considered by the group above, followed with an explanation. At this point, I may be more inclined to stand behind it, at this point, I'd take the accountability needed to pass such an issue.

What should the Wichita Board of Education do to improve student achievement? How important are state assessment test scores in judging a school’s performance?

Achievement is more than simple graduation rates and test scores; we need to account for the full benefit of Education. How do our graduation rates look combined with test scores and with outlook on employment, trade school, traditional college or military success. Saying that, scores are important and we need to make sure our kids are reading more by 3rd grade, taught critical thinking and have opportunities to improve their ability to learn, teaching to the test will always fail us.

Wichita district leaders say some student records at Southeast High School were changed — possibly to meet graduation requirements — and the district is investigating allegations of grade fixing at the school. What can the school board do moving forward to guarantee integrity in student data and graduation rates?

As for integrity, our board needs to be held accountable, and they in turn need to hold the district accountable. Currently, the district is running free, dictating to the board the actions that should be taken; we need to bring administration to heel and then we can begin to remedy the flaw in leadership. [This is not directed at Mr. Bielefeld, this issue existed before his tenure, and was simply perpetuated]

What are your thoughts on the district’s new Student Code of Conduct? What can the school board do to address teachers’ concerns about classroom behavior?

Last I was able to review, the updates to the Code of Conduct seemed to be beneficial, since it's new, there will likely be feedback that we need to consider. As for the board, members need to step foot in classrooms, discretely and without bias, they need to see what the teachers and staff deal with, not hear it second hand from the administration. Seeing this will allow solutions, which typically remedy the attention seeking or avoidance sought by students.

District 5

Kathy Bond — Did not answer questions

Michelle Cunningham, 42, trauma psychotherapist

Michelle Cunningham

Why are you the best candidate for the job? What is your overall vision?

Wichita needs leaders who can build consensus through listening. I am the best candidate to provide that kind of leadership at a critical time for WPS. I have 16 years of experience in mental health working with children and their support systems. Through my career, I have had the opportunity of working with a diverse population of children in the Wichita area. Creating solutions for children by engaging their supports including family, school and community is essential for their well-being. With a child attending WPS, I understand the urgency parents feel in finding solutions.

My vision is that WPS will support children academically, physically and emotionally and at the same time be a great place to work for teachers and staff. In the future I envision, we find a way to fund and support our schools such that they become the reason families choose to move to and remain in Wichita.

In February, Wichita voters narrowly rejected a proposed $450 million bond issue to rebuild, restructure and repair schools. Recently board members gave tentative approval to a plan that would seek another bond issue in November 2026. Would you support another bond issue? Why or why not?

I would support a bond issue that is presented openly, with community input, with an accountable plan for follow through. The most important part of how we go forward is communication. The BoE truly needs community input to build the support, mandate, and votes to pass any bond issue. I’d want to engage the community in discussions about what is important and to create a plan to use the funds in the ways that best support our students and teachers. As I have been out talking to community members in the past weeks, I’ve learned that folks believe that public schools are highly important community institutions and that having food and safe, functioning buildings are some ways we can create a great learning and working environment. Maintaining buildings, keeping great teachers and staff, and feeding students takes money. Programs that will care for students with mixed abilities and varying levels of English language ability are vital to the success of our public schools. For these reasons, I will always be in favor of funding schools.

What should the Wichita Board of Education do to improve student achievement? How important are state assessment test scores in judging a school’s performance?

The Wichita BoE should support teachers and staff to improve student achievement. When teachers are supported and staff positions are filled, students will likely have better outcomes since they will get the attention they need. At this point, nearly every teacher I have talked to has said they would like to keep smaller classroom sizes. In particular, teachers are working with such large discrepancies in abilities, from behavior to language, in their classrooms teaching to everyone becomes a challenge. The BoE should work collaboratively with teachers to identify programs and policies that help boost student achievement.

Regarding state assessment test scores, I think it is great to check where students are in comparison to where they were and it may help to show improvement or decline. However there are many factors that influence individual students’ scores so results should be considered in light of those factors.

Wichita district leaders say some student records at Southeast High School were changed — possibly to meet graduation requirements — and the district is investigating allegations of grade fixing at the school. What can the school board do moving forward to guarantee integrity in student data and graduation rates?

This is such a concerning situation, and it really helps no one, least of all the students. Academic fraud on this scale needs to be taken seriously and investigated because it hurts every party involved. But this is a symptom, not the problem. I am most interested in how the academic situation got to this point for students. How did we come to a point where some of our students need a thumb on the scale to graduate? The board has to be listening to teachers’ and staff needs in the classroom and responding to those expressed concerns with research driven solutions. If teachers are supported and we can approach students with a whole child focus – physically, emotionally, and academically – better outcomes can be achieved for all.

What are your thoughts on the district’s new Student Code of Conduct? What can the school board do to address teachers’ concerns about classroom behavior?

The district’s new Student Code of Conduct seems like a fairly standard code of conduct when compared with other districts. It is important to note that the reason this code changed was because of the Department of Justice investigation regarding the systemic use of seclusion and restraint. This practice affected students of color disproportionately. When speaking with teachers regarding concerns about classroom behavior, most have told me they are seeking a classroom environment where all students can learn without disruption. I learned from teachers and community members that there is also concern with consistency and follow through with implementing the plan going forward. Many questions remain for me, an important one being: Will teachers have the support they need to implement the Positive Behaviors Intervention Supports? These questions can be addressed by the board listening to teachers and creating collaborative solutions.

Amy Jensen, 59, retired teacher

Amy Jensen

Why are you the best candidate for the job? What is your overall vision?

I’m running because I believe every child deserves access to a high-quality education, and every educator deserves the tools and support to make that possible. As someone who has spent a career in the classroom, I understand what our students and teachers need to thrive, and I’m ready to be their voice at the board table. As a retired 31-year classroom teacher and lifelong public education advocate, I am the only candidate in District 5 equipped with practical knowledge, pedagogical understanding, and systemic insight to make informed decisions that directly impact students, educators, and the Wichita community. Educational expertise ensures that policy decisions are grounded in the realities of classroom practice, student development, and instructional equity. It allows BOE members to evaluate curriculum, support teacher development, allocate resources effectively, and respond to the needs of all learners.

I believe in Community Schools: schools as a hub for community resources and services, Stakeholder Voice: together we can build stronger Wichita schools, Educating Every Student: providing a future-ready education for all kids, Pride in Public Education: strong schools equals strong communities, Educator Recruitment & Retention: hiring and retaining the best USD 259 educators, and Common Sense Spending: focus on student learning not bureaucracy.

In February, Wichita voters narrowly rejected a proposed $450 million bond issue to rebuild, restructure and repair schools. Recently board members gave tentative approval to a plan that would seek another bond issue in November 2026. Would you support another bond issue? Why or why not?

Yes, I would support a proposed bond issue in November 2026, but with important conditions. The rejection of the $450 million bond in February highlighted some critical concerns among voters, and it's essential we address those before seeking another bond. First and foremost, we need to ensure that we have a transparent, data-driven plan that clearly outlines the specific needs of our schools. Voters want to see that their investment will go toward improving the learning environment, addressing safety concerns, and updating outdated facilities — without waste or inefficiency. I would advocate for an updated comprehensive needs assessment and engage with both educators and community members to prioritize the most pressing issues.

We also need to explore every funding option available to us, including state and federal assistance, to minimize the burden on local taxpayers. This will help ensure that the proposal is more widely supported and that the funds raised are used strategically to maximize the impact on student outcomes. In addition, we need to build trust with the community by being transparent about how previous bond funds were spent and showing real, tangible results. If we can prove that we are accountable and focused on improving education for every student in Wichita, I believe voters will be more willing to support a future bond.

What should the Wichita Board of Education do to improve student achievement? How important are state assessment test scores in judging a school’s performance?

As a retired teacher and the only candidate in District 5 who has administered state assessments and studied the data, I understand their role and their limits. State test scores provide valuable data, but they are only one measure of a school’s performance. They don’t capture the full picture of student growth, creativity, resilience, or readiness for life beyond the classroom.

To truly improve student achievement in Wichita, the Board must prioritize supporting our teachers. That means ensuring they have the resources, training, and support they need to meet the diverse needs of their students. When teachers are empowered, students thrive. We must also expand Community Schools, which address barriers to learning by connecting students and families with vital services like health care, food access, and after-school programs. When students’ basic needs are met, academic performance improves.

Improving achievement takes more than test prep — it takes investment in people. I’m running because I know what works in classrooms, and I’m committed to creating the conditions where both teachers and students can succeed.

Wichita district leaders say some student records at Southeast High School were changed — possibly to meet graduation requirements — and the district is investigating allegations of grade fixing at the school. What can the school board do moving forward to guarantee integrity in student data and graduation rates?

I believe maintaining the integrity of student records and graduation requirements is non-negotiable. Our first responsibility is to students and families, and they deserve complete honesty about academic progress. Moving forward, the Board must ensure that any investigation into grade fixing at any school is thorough, transparent, and leads to real accountability.

We must implement stronger oversight measures across all schools — this includes regular audits of student data, clearer protocols for grade changes, and continual checks to ensure graduation requirements are being met fairly. Staff should receive ongoing training on ethical data management and reporting standards.

At the same time, we need to listen to educators and address any systemic pressures — such as unrealistic expectations or lack of support — that may lead to shortcuts. Integrity and student achievement must go hand in hand. The Board’s role is to uphold both, by creating a culture of accountability, transparency, and support within every Wichita school.

What are your thoughts on the district’s new Student Code of Conduct? What can the school board do to address teachers’ concerns about classroom behavior?

As a retired teacher, I understand firsthand how important clear expectations and consistent support are for maintaining a safe, respectful learning environment. The new Student Code of Conduct is a step toward greater consistency across the district, but policies alone aren’t enough — it’s how we implement them that matters most.

Teachers are asking for real support when it comes to managing classroom behavior. The Board must ensure that the code is applied fairly and that staff are trained in both the expectations and the tools available to enforce them. We also need to invest in additional behavioral and mental health support in schools, including counselors and behavior interventionists who can assist with students’ needs beyond the classroom. Community Schools can offer help in these areas. Teachers should never feel like they’re alone in handling disruptive behavior. We must create a district-wide culture where discipline is proactive, not just reactive — rooted in relationships, accountability, and student growth. I will listen to educators, sit in classrooms, and advocate for systems that protect both instructional time and the well-being of every student and teacher.

Caleb Smith, 39, family law attorney

Caleb Smith

Why are you the best candidate for the job? What is your overall vision?

I am running to ensure Wichita schools are places where every student has the opportunity to succeed, and every teacher has the tools to help them do so. As a graduate of Wichita public schools, I know the impact a strong education can have on students and families. My vision focuses on improving student achievement, modernizing facilities, and supporting teachers. Well-maintained, high-performing schools are one of the strongest drivers of property values and neighborhood stability. I bring a results-driven approach that prioritizes student success, fiscal responsibility, and long-term planning to keep USD 259 competitive and our communities thriving.

In February, Wichita voters narrowly rejected a proposed $450 million bond issue to rebuild, restructure and repair schools. Recently board members gave tentative approval to a plan that would seek another bond issue in November 2026. Would you support another bond issue? Why or why not?

Yes. I strongly support another bond issue because modern, safe, and updated school facilities are essential for student learning and directly impact our property values. High-quality schools make neighborhoods stronger and help retain and attract families to Wichita. The previous bond proposal highlighted the urgent need for improvements, and we must continue that conversation, focusing on transparency, clear priorities, and community engagement to ensure the next proposal earns both trust and broad support.

What should the Wichita Board of Education do to improve student achievement? How important are state assessment test scores in judging a school’s performance?

Student achievement improves when we invest in teachers, reduce class sizes when possible, and provide strong academic and mental health supports. While state test scores offer some insight, they cannot capture the full picture of student success. We must also consider how our schools prepare students for future success and strengthen the community. By equipping teachers with the tools they need and ensuring students have access to resources, we can create real, measurable improvement.

Wichita district leaders say some student records at Southeast High School were changed — possibly to meet graduation requirements — and the district is investigating allegations of grade fixing at the school. What can the school board do moving forward to guarantee integrity in student data and graduation rates?

Integrity in student records is non-negotiable. The board must ensure stronger oversight, transparent reporting, and regular audits of academic data. Policy changes should focus on accountability at every level — administrators, teachers, and district leadership — while protecting students from being unfairly impacted. Strong academic integrity not only builds trust but also strengthens the reputation of our schools.

What are your thoughts on the district’s new Student Code of Conduct? What can the school board do to address teachers’ concerns about classroom behavior?

The updated Student Code of Conduct emphasizes fairness and a safe learning environment, which I support. However, we need to ensure that these policies work in practice and do not leave teachers without the tools to manage their classrooms. The board must listen closely to teacher feedback, ensure consistent enforcement of rules, and provide additional resources like training, classroom support staff, and clear disciplinary protocols.

Phillip Samuels — Did not answer questions