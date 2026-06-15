Crowds head to Winfield to smell blooming corpse flower

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"Jinx" a titan arum in Winfield blooms before crowds of onlookers at Southwestern College. The plant, also called a corpse flower, grew to over six feet tall. The deep red coloring of the spathe — the bell-shaped structure of the plant — and a smell of decaying meat are evolutionary tricks the plant uses to attract flies. Flies and carrion beetles come to the flower looking for a dead animal to eat and leave covered in pollen from the plant. (Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW)