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Summer vacation plans from the Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland

KMUW | By Haley Crowson
Published May 26, 2026 at 11:56 AM CDT
KMUW

Brownie and junior Girl Scouts attended an audio production lesson at KMUW, where they learned about public broadcasting, practiced voice work and shared their summer plans.

A group of brownie and junior Girl Scouts recently attended an audio production lesson at KMUW. They spent the morning learning about public broadcasting and practicing their own voice work. For this summer session, they told us about their plans for summer vacation and recalled some of their favorite summer memories.
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Community Local NewsGirl Scouts
Haley Crowson
Haley Crowson is KMUW's Community Partnership Manager. She has a master's degree in communications from Wichita State University and serves as a producer for Marginalia, Radio Real and Wichita's Early Edition.
See stories by Haley Crowson