Summer vacation plans from the Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland
Brownie and junior Girl Scouts attended an audio production lesson at KMUW, where they learned about public broadcasting, practiced voice work and shared their summer plans.
A group of brownie and junior Girl Scouts recently attended an audio production lesson at KMUW. They spent the morning learning about public broadcasting and practicing their own voice work. For this summer session, they told us about their plans for summer vacation and recalled some of their favorite summer memories.