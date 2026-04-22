‘Girl power’: Wichita Habitat for Humanity builds community with Women Build

Women and children are most likely to be affected by housing issues.

That’s one reason Wichita Habitat for Humanity is enlisting women to be part of the solution for affordable housing.

Last week, ReBecca Winder took a break from painting siding to talk about her experience with Habitat’s Women Build .

“It's all women,” Winder said. “So it's girl power, and I love being a part of that. There's no feeling intimidated, not knowing what to do.”

The national campaign, which started in 1991, encourages women to raise funds, volunteer on work sites and spread the word about affordable housing. Wichita’s Women Build program started in 2003.

This year’s Women Build is working on the Rock the Block project along Piatt Avenue. Habitat bought 16 homes in northeast Wichita with the goal of revitalizing the neighborhood.

Events kicked off with a brunch in February with homeowners who have benefited from Habitat. Volunteers work for two months, and the build ends with a Pink Party in May.

Danielle Johnson, executive director of Wichita Habitat, said this is a great opportunity to build community while raising awareness about local housing issues.

“We want to see women get active and activated in the trades and in construction, but also understanding that usually home affordability and homelessness most impacts women and children,” Johnson said.

“What we can do on our end of the spectrum is try to get as many affordable houses built so folks can have access to safe, sanitary and decent housing.”

Winder, the Habitat volunteer, works as a loan officer with Responsive Mortgage and said she is familiar with the group’s mission of providing affordable housing.

“I think one thing that's important is to show that even if you're a single mother, or just have a family, that you still deserve home ownership,” Winder said.

“And having Habitat for Humanity really showcase that, and allowing the community to be a part of that is really important. Everybody deserves to be in a home, and even if you don't have traditional financing, you can still have home ownership.”

Even though she doesn’t have construction experience, Winder said she felt comfortable pitching in with the build. Beyond providing a home, the project provides women a first-hand look at the impact of their service.

“We're going to be able to see firsthand how much work goes into building a house and seeing how important it is for the person and then also the neighborhood,” Winder said.

Habitat still needs volunteers for the Women Build this year. Individuals and teams can sign up at wichitahabitat.org . Women 16 years old and up are eligible to volunteer.

“Bring your girlfriends and your family together,” Johnson said. “It's easier than you think. A pair of good shoes and a great attitude will go a long way on our job site.”