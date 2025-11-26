© 2025 KMUW
Local Girl Scouts on their favorite Thanksgiving traditions

KMUW | By Haley Crowson
Published November 26, 2025 at 12:00 AM CST
Some area Girl Scouts stopped by KMUW recently to learn about audio production and recorded a piece about their Thanksgiving plans and traditions.

KMUW welcomed the Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland to our studios to learn about audio production. Twenty Girl Scouts had the opportunity to record their own voices, select music, and earn a special KMUW broadcast patch. For this fall session, the girls told us about their Thanksgiving plans and traditions. You can listen to what they had to say here.
Haley Crowson
Haley Crowson is KMUW's Community Partnership Manager. She has a master's degree in communications from Wichita State University and serves as a producer for Marginalia, Radio Real and Wichita's Early Edition.
