City of Wichita, surrounding cities under boil water advisory

The City of Wichita and surrounding cities are under a boil water advisory after a major water main break on the east side of Wichita.

The city's water treatment facility lost power earlier in the day Thursday. Once the power was restored, a major water main broke near I-135 and 17th Street.

The break caused a water pressure loss throughout the system. Pressure loss can cause bacterial contaminants to get into the water.

“What we noticed was that even with the system back up, we could not maintain a proper pressure,” said Alan King, director of the city's Public Works and Utilities department.

He said the boil water advisory "is an attempt to be extra safe, and for people to be able to use the water in a way that there is no chance of it causing any kinds of health problems.”

The advisory also included several nearby cities that buy water from Wichita, including Bel Aire, Andover, Rose Hill, Derby, Kechi, Benton and Valley Center.

Water services were interrupted for Wichita State University’s main campus and all non-essential personnel are asked to leave to conserve water.

Area school districts, such as Maize, have cancelled after-school activities due to the advisory. The city of Maize doesn't get its water from Wichita but some of its schools do.

Wichita Public Schools said it is monitoring the situation and decide Thursday evening if school will be affected.

The last boil water advisory issued for the city happened in the 1990s, according to a city spokesperson.

The city recommends taking the following measures during the advisory:



Boil water for one minute prior to use

Dispose of ice cubes and don't use ice from household automatic ice makers

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersing them in clean tap water and one teaspoon of bleach per gallon of water for a minute

Water used for bathing does not need to be boiled – but it’s advised to supervise children while bathing so it’s not ingested

The advisory will remain in effect until repairs are made and contaminants are not detected in the system.

