YogaTime | 10:30 AM Session

About Yoga Time in the Galleries:

Join your little learner at WAM for a FREE, playful yoga experience on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 am! Led by certified instructor Christine Vumai (200-ERYT), each session features movement, music, art looking, and hands-on creativity. Yoga mats are provided, or bring your own.

This class is geared toward children ages 2 to 6. Older siblings are welcome to join. An adult must accompany the children.

Thank you to our Sponsors:

◆ Youth and Family programs are generously supported by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program

◆ Youth Education programs are supported by the Lynne Ruffin-Smith Charitable Foundation

◆ Exhibitions and public programs are generously supported by the Downing Foundation

◆ The Wichita Art Museum’s education programs are supported in part by the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, which receives funding from Kansas Department of Commerce and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

General admission to the museum is free to everyone.