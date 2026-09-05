Wrestle Maniacs

When wrestling mogul Willy Plex dies, his daughter Sue inherits more than a family business, she inherits a full-blown disaster. With her scheming stepmother, a fish-themed wrestler, and a ghostly dad cracking jokes from beyond the grave, Sue must fight for her family's wrestling empire in the most outrageous showdown of her life.

A fast-paced comedy packed with body slams, bad decisions, supernatural shenanigans, and unexpected romance.

Then following intermission, enjoy the Headbangerz Ball Musical Comedy Revue!