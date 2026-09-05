- Theater & Dance: Musicals
Wrestle Maniacs
- Theater & Dance: Musicals
Wrestle Maniacs
When wrestling mogul Willy Plex dies, his daughter Sue inherits more than a family business, she inherits a full-blown disaster. With her scheming stepmother, a fish-themed wrestler, and a ghostly dad cracking jokes from beyond the grave, Sue must fight for her family's wrestling empire in the most outrageous showdown of her life.
A fast-paced comedy packed with body slams, bad decisions, supernatural shenanigans, and unexpected romance.
Then following intermission, enjoy the Headbangerz Ball Musical Comedy Revue!
Mosley Street Melodrama
Every week through Sep 05, 2026.
Friday: 06:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Saturday: 06:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Friday: 06:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Saturday: 06:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Event Supported By
Mosley Street Melodrama
3162630222
mail@mosleystreet.com
Mosley Street Melodrama
234 N. Mosley St.Wichita, Kansas 67202
3162630222
mail@mosleystreet.com