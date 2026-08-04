- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
Workforce Readiness with Workforce Alliance: Resumes and Cover Letters
- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
Workforce Readiness with Workforce Alliance: Resumes and Cover Letters
Empower yourself to grow and thrive with Workforce Readiness, a three-part series led by Workforce Alliance. Learn to craft strong resumes, search effectively, and shine in interviews. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.
Angelou Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org