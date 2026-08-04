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Workforce Readiness with Workforce Alliance: Mastering the Interview

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Misc.

Workforce Readiness with Workforce Alliance: Mastering the Interview

Empower yourself to grow and thrive with Workforce Readiness, a three-part series led by Workforce Alliance. Learn to craft strong resumes, search effectively, and shine in interviews. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.

Angelou Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Angelou Library
3051 E. 21st St.
Wichita, Kansas 67214
3166889580
wichitalibrary.org