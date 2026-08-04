- Kids & Family
Wings of Fire Scavenger Hunt
- Kids & Family
Wings of Fire Scavenger Hunt
A new prophecy has been foretold. Help us fulfill it by finding all the dragonets hidden in the children's pavilion. Stop by the children's desk any time over fall break to start the hunt. For ages 9-17.
Advanced Learning Library
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM, every day through Nov 29, 2026.
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org