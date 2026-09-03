- Race/Athletic Event
Wicked City Roller Derby Game
- Race/Athletic Event
Wicked City Roller Derby Game
Join Wicked City Roller Derby as we celebrate 20 years rolling in Wichita! Celebrate our sport with a double header at the beautiful Cotillion Ballroom Saturday, October 3rd!
Watch Wicked’s travel team take on Conroe Roller Derby (Conroe, TX), then stay to see Wicked’s home teams, Riverside Riot vs Delano Devils battle it out! Purchase the team’s limited run of 20th anniversary merch then join the team for the after party at White Crow Cider with tacos being served by Tacos Y Marchin!
Purchase tickets online, at the door, or for a discount ahead of time from a skater! Adults are $18 each, kids 12 and under free!
Doors open at 5:30, first whistle is at 6! See you at The Cotillion!
The Cotillion
$0-$18
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wicked City Roller Derby
secretary@wickedcityrollerderby.org
The Cotillion
11120 W. Kellogg Dr.Wichita, Kansas 67209
316-722-4201
Boxoffice@thecotillion.com