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  • Race/Athletic Event

Wicked City Roller Derby

  • Race/Athletic Event

Wicked City Roller Derby

Don't miss your chance to see some hard-hitting action on June 13th as Wicked City Roller Derby takes on Rocktown Roller Derby from Little Rock, Arkansas, at The Cotillion!
Stick around for game two, when the Delano Devils take on the Riverside Riot!
Your ticket gets you in for both games, doors open at 5:30, first game starts at 6pm.

The Cotillion
$0-$18
05:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wicked City Roller Derby
secretary@wickedcityrollerderby.org
http://wickedcityrollerderby.com/
The Cotillion
11120 W. Kellogg Dr.
Wichita, Kansas 67209
316-722-4201
Boxoffice@thecotillion.com
http://www.thecotillion.com