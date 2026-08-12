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Wichita Wurlitzer 100th Birthday Concert/Silent Film

  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Classical

Wichita Wurlitzer 100th Birthday Concert/Silent Film

Join us to celebrate the 100th birthday of the Wichita Wurlitzer organ. Dance to fun music, listen to a concert performed by Wichita's own Brett Valliant, and enjoy a short silent film.

Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

https://www.century2.com/events/detail/wurlitzer100
Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center
225 W. Douglas Ave.
Wichita, Kansas 67202
316-303-8000
c2info@asmwichita.com
https://www.century2.com/