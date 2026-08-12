- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Classical
Wichita Wurlitzer 100th Birthday Concert/Silent Film
- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Classical
Wichita Wurlitzer 100th Birthday Concert/Silent Film
Join us to celebrate the 100th birthday of the Wichita Wurlitzer organ. Dance to fun music, listen to a concert performed by Wichita's own Brett Valliant, and enjoy a short silent film.
Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center
225 W. Douglas Ave.Wichita, Kansas 67202
316-303-8000
c2info@asmwichita.com