Wichita Warbird Week: B-29 + B-17

August 4 - August 9

The B-29 DOC Hangar, Education and Visitors Center will host iconic World War II-era warbirds: B-29 DOC and B-17 Sentimental Journey. The event will bring together some of the most legendary aircraft of World War II for an unforgettable aviation experience in the Air Capital of the World.

Walk-through tours of B-29 DOC, allowing you to experience the cockpit, bomb bay, and crew compartments

Up-close access to B-17 Sentimental Journey and B-29 DOC

Hands-on history with knowledgeable crews and volunteers sharing stories of these historic aircraft and their role in World War II

Rare photo opportunities with three of the most iconic warbirds ever built

Ride flight experiences aboard B-29 DOC and B-17 Sentimental Journey

One of only two remaining airworthy B-29 Superfortresses in the world, DOC is a meticulously restored World War II bomber that honors the men and women who built, maintained, and flew these legendary aircraft. B-17 Sentimental Journey is one of the last flying examples of the famed Flying Fortress.

During the History Restored Tour, visitors of all ages are invited to step inside these historic aircraft, explore aviation history firsthand, and meet the volunteers and crews who keep these warbirds flying for future generations.

Whether you’re a lifelong aviation enthusiast, a history buff, or a family looking for a unique summer experience, the B-29 DOC History Restored Tour in Wichita, KS, offers a powerful connection to America’s aviation and military heritage.

