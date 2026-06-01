Wichita State Sculpture Stroll

Sat., June 13, 3:00 to 4:30 pm

Wichita State University Sculpture Stroll

Registration is limited and must be reserved in advance. Registration $10 https://bit.ly/WSUSculptureStroll

Meet at Ulrich Museum at Wichita State University, 1845 Fairmount St

All are welcome.

Join the Badass Women of Wichita Alliance at the Ulrich Museum on the campus of Wichita State University for a guided tour of the renowned Martin H. Bush Outdoor Sculpture Collection. Led by a knowledgeable docent from the Ulrich Museum of Art, this engaging tour will take us through the nationally recognized collection while sharing the stories, history, and artistic significance behind many of the sculptures.

Established in 1972, the collection features 89 world-class works thoughtfully placed throughout the campus, creating an inspiring open-air museum experience. Highlights include sculptures by internationally acclaimed artists such as Joan Miró, Henry Moore, Fernando Botero, Auguste Rodin, Robert Indiana, Claes Oldenburg, and many others.

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