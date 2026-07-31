- Community Events,
- Misc.
Wichita Public Library at 150: 1876 to 2026
- Community Events,
- Misc.
Wichita Public Library at 150: 1876 to 2026
The public library in Wichita began 150 years ago in 1876. Learn more of its story and view historic photographs from local historian Michelle Enke.
Advanced Learning Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org