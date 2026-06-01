Wichita Pride Launch Party

Join Rain Bistro & Lounge as we host Wichita Pride for their FIRST Pride Launch Party at Rain!

7:00 Drag & Variety Show featuring:

Sapphie - Host

Lorelei

Effi Darling

D. Voure

Injoy Fountain

With a full cast of performers it's sure to be a blast!

This is an ALL AGES event! So come one, come all.

Message Rain Bistro & Lounge for reservations!