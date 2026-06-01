- Community Events,
- Live Music: All
Wichita Pride Launch Party
- Community Events,
- Live Music: All
Wichita Pride Launch Party
Join Rain Bistro & Lounge as we host Wichita Pride for their FIRST Pride Launch Party at Rain!
7:00 Drag & Variety Show featuring:
Sapphie - Host
Lorelei
Effi Darling
D. Voure
Injoy Fountain
With a full cast of performers it's sure to be a blast!
This is an ALL AGES event! So come one, come all.
Message Rain Bistro & Lounge for reservations!
Rain Bistro & Lounge
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Pride
316.530.5428
info@wichitapride.org
Rain Bistro & Lounge
518 E DouglasWichita, Kansas 67202