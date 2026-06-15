Each summer, Crestview Country Club opens its doors to welcome the Wichita Open. Crestview Country Club, founded in 1921, moved to its present location in 1969 and is the only 36-hole country club in Kansas. Both courses were designed by the legendary golf course architect, Robert Trent Jones.

The Wichita Open enters its 37th year and will be played on Crestview’s North Course, which carries a slope of 131 and a 74.3 course rating from the black tees. This course, measuring 6,913 yards, is a very good test.

Perhaps the most memorable and famous feature of the Wichita Open is the Michelob Ultra Corner located at the 17th green, featuring VIP chalets and a unique festive atmosphere. Each day the 17th green chalets draw 3,000 to 4,000 spectators a day.

Tournament Play begins at approximately 7:00am and ends between 5:00 and 6:00pm on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, play begins around 7:00am and ends between 3:00 and 4:00pm.