- Community Events,
- Fairs & Festivals
Wichita Margarita Festival
- Community Events,
- Fairs & Festivals
Wichita Margarita Festival
Wichita's favorite cocktail event! Sample handcrafted margaritas and vote for the city's best.
Wichita's Favorite Cocktail Event Returns!
After a sold-out inaugural year, Margarita Fest is back—bigger, better, and set in the stunning surroundings of Botanica Gardens.
Spend the evening sampling handcrafted margaritas from Wichita's top bartenders and local establishments as they compete for cash prizes, bragging rights, and the coveted title of Best Margarita in Wichita.
Enjoy an unforgettable night featuring:
Handcrafted margarita tastings
Premium Tequila tastings
Live Music
Local Dj's
Food Trucks
Access to Botanica Gardens after hours
The opportunity to vote for your favorite margarita
This year's competition features $2,000 in prize money:
Judges' Choice: 1st Place – $1,000 | 2nd Place – $500
People's Choice: 1st Place – $300 | 2nd Place – $200