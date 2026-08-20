Wichita Margarita Festival

Wichita's favorite cocktail event! Sample handcrafted margaritas and vote for the city's best.

Wichita's Favorite Cocktail Event Returns!

After a sold-out inaugural year, Margarita Fest is back—bigger, better, and set in the stunning surroundings of Botanica Gardens.

Spend the evening sampling handcrafted margaritas from Wichita's top bartenders and local establishments as they compete for cash prizes, bragging rights, and the coveted title of Best Margarita in Wichita.

Enjoy an unforgettable night featuring:

Handcrafted margarita tastings

Premium Tequila tastings

Live Music

Local Dj's

Food Trucks

Access to Botanica Gardens after hours

The opportunity to vote for your favorite margarita

This year's competition features $2,000 in prize money:

Judges' Choice: 1st Place – $1,000 | 2nd Place – $500

People's Choice: 1st Place – $300 | 2nd Place – $200