Wichita Global Fan Zone

Join the Wichita World Cup Fan Zone for TWO days of nonstop excitement of all things soccer, community, and SO much more!

Experience the best local food, exciting activities, and incredible performances that bring the World Cup hype to the heart of Wichita. Don't miss an unforgettable two-day event full of massive match watch parties, giveaways, live music, performances, and endless fun!

Thursday, June 11th and 12th from 11 am to 11 pm.

Bring your crew, rep your team, and don’t miss a single play! Wichita is about to go FULL WORLD CUP MODE.

Games on the BIG screen:

Thursday, June 11th

Mexico VS South Africa @ 2:00 PM.

South Korea VS Czechia @ 9:00 PM.

Friday, June 12th

Canada VS Bosnia and Herzegovina @ 2:00 PM.

USA vs Paraguay @ 8:00 PM.