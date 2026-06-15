"Weird Al" Yankovic BIGGER & WEIRDER 2026 Tour

"Weird Al" brings his legendary full-production multimedia comedy rock show back to the concert stage with the BIGGER & WEIRDER 2026 Tour, playing his iconic hits as well as some never-performed-live-before fan favorites. Al's long-time band is joined by four additional players to create a super-sized concert experience.

"Weird Al" Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist in history. A 5-time Grammy Award winner, he is best known for his parodies of the biggest musical artists over the last 4 decades, including Madonna, Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift, Queen, U2 and Lady Gaga, all with their personal blessings. His many hits include "Amish Paradise," "Eat It," "Like a Surgeon," "Smells Like Nirvana," "Word Crimes," and the platinum-selling "White & Nerdy." His last album Mandatory Fun is the only comedy album in history to debut at #1 on the Billboard Top 200. Yankovic's live shows have entertained audiences across the globe for generations, including appearances at such iconic venues as Radio City Music Hall, The Hollywood Bowl, Red Rocks, Carnegie Hall, Wolf Trap, The Kennedy Center and Madison Square Garden. In 2022, Yankovic produced and co-wrote the Emmy-winning biopic WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, starring Daniel Radcliffe in the title role.