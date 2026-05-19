Wandering Wildflower Walks

Join us for a “blooming” good time as we “petal” through Chisholm Creek Park!

The last Thursday of every month at 6pm we will hold a Wildflower Walk, that will go through the park talking about what’s in bloom and other notable plants and trees. This will give you an opportunity to ask all questions, learn about native plants, and just have fun! We will meet by the large Great Plains Nature Center rock that is in the large parking lot at 6 pm and depart around 6:05. Free. No registration required but it is weather dependent. Bring water, dress to be outdoors, and maybe carry a journal if you feel like taking notes!

Questions? Contact Bailey at bailey@gpnc.org

2026 Dates:

May 28th

June 25th

July 30th

August 27th

September 24th