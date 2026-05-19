- Community Events
Wandering Wildflower Walks
- Community Events
Wandering Wildflower Walks
Join us for a “blooming” good time as we “petal” through Chisholm Creek Park!
The last Thursday of every month at 6pm we will hold a Wildflower Walk, that will go through the park talking about what’s in bloom and other notable plants and trees. This will give you an opportunity to ask all questions, learn about native plants, and just have fun! We will meet by the large Great Plains Nature Center rock that is in the large parking lot at 6 pm and depart around 6:05. Free. No registration required but it is weather dependent. Bring water, dress to be outdoors, and maybe carry a journal if you feel like taking notes!
Questions? Contact Bailey at bailey@gpnc.org
2026 Dates:
May 28th
June 25th
July 30th
August 27th
September 24th
Great Plains Nature Center
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Event Supported By
Great Plains Nature Center
316-683-5499
Great Plains Nature Center
6232 East 29th St N UNIT 2200Wichita, Kansas 67220
(316) 683-5499
info@gpnc.org