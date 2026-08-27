"WANDER" - R. Todd Slawson

Our main gallery will be featuring photography in a new exhibition titled “WANDER” by R. Todd Slawson!

We hope you will join us for the opening reception on First Friday, September 4th from 5:00pm – 8:00pm!

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R. TODD SLAWSON – was born and raised in Wichita, Kansas. After graduating from Collegiate, he earned an engineering degree from the University of Kansas. After college, Todd moved to North Dakota and then to Denver for 42 years, recently returning to Wichita. Todd is the youngest of three sons of Donald and Judy Slawson.

Always with a camera in hand, Todd enjoys capturing the everyday beauty and patterns around him. Once purely a “hobby” photographer, Todd has turned professional while still working a full-time job being President of Slawson Companies which has many business facets including developing and operating residential and commercial property in the Wichita area.

Todd has traveled to over forty-five countries and seven continents. This exhibit illustrates Todd’s versatility capturing wildlife, landscapes, and everyday life.

Having successfully exhibited at RSG in July 2024, we welcome back R. Todd Slawson presenting his treasures from his recent global adventures as well as some of his favorite Kansas landscapes!