WAM Nights: Teen Workshop: Models & Mocktails

Calling all teens! Join us on your own or bring a friend for a free teen workshop–Models and Mocktails–at WAM! Stella Hankins of Bella Bonita Designs will guide you through sketching live fashion models in their Y2K best.

About Stella Hankins

Stella Hankins–owner of Bella Bonita Designs–an internationally recognized fashion illustrator and designer based in Wichita, Kansas. Renowned for her vibrant and whimsical creations, Stella combines her love of fashion and travel to craft artwork that challenges conventional beauty standards. Her work reflects a unique blend of playfulness and sophistication, characterized by bold colors, intricate details, and an unmistakable flair for storytelling.

About WAM Nights: We’re open late on Fridays until 9 pm. Start your weekend with after-hours access to the galleries, shopping in the Museum Store, and a stop at EAT for dinner and specialty drinks. WAM Nights feature programs with artists, musicians, and performers, offering a dynamic way to experience the museum. The building comes to life with local creatives during WAM Nights—an energizing, creative start to your weekend. WAM Nights are generously supported by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.