WAM Nights: Swing and Jazz Closing Celebration for Safer Waters

Location: Cessna Gallery

Celebrate the final weekend of Safer Waters: Picturing Black Recreation at Midcentury with an evening of swing and jazz. Inspired by the jukebox tunes and swaying couples in Stephen Towns’ powerful quilts, Wichita Swing Dance Society will set the stage. All are welcome on the dance floor!

While you’re here, stop by the Friends of the Wichita Art Museum Readiculous Book Sale upstairs in the Farha Great Hall.

About WAM Nights: We’re open late on Fridays until 9 pm. Start your weekend with after-hours access to the galleries, shopping in the Museum Store, and a stop at EAT for dinner and specialty drinks. WAM Nights feature programs with artists, musicians, and performers, offering a dynamic way to experience the museum. The building comes to life with local creatives during WAM Nights—an energizing, creative start to your weekend. WAM Nights are generously supported by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.