WAM Nights: Live Music by Charlie Wilks in the Farha Great Hall

6 – 8 PM | Free and open to the public

Location: Farha Great Hall

Bring a loved one or enjoy an evening on your own with live music by musician Charlie Wilks. WAM is the perfect place to bring your sketchbook, fiber project, or a date—and even grab dinner and drinks at EAT. Don’t miss the exhibition Seeing America: Regionalism and American Scene Paintings from the Swope Art Museum; Charlie, with Alison Roets, created soundscapes that are designed to make the show accessible for people who are blind and have low vision.

About WAM Nights: We’re open late on Fridays until 9 pm. Start your weekend with after-hours access to the galleries, shopping in the Museum Store, and a stop at EAT for dinner and specialty drinks. WAM Nights feature programs with artists, musicians, and performers, offering a dynamic way to experience the museum. The building comes to life with local creatives during WAM Nights—an energizing, creative start to your weekend. WAM Nights are generously supported by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.