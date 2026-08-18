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  • Live Music: All

WAM Nights: Live Music by Charlie Wilks in the Farha Great Hall

  • Live Music: All

WAM Nights: Live Music by Charlie Wilks in the Farha Great Hall

6 – 8 PM | Free and open to the public
Location: Farha Great Hall
Bring a loved one or enjoy an evening on your own with live music by musician Charlie Wilks. WAM is the perfect place to bring your sketchbook, fiber project, or a date—and even grab dinner and drinks at EAT. Don’t miss the exhibition Seeing America: Regionalism and American Scene Paintings from the Swope Art Museum; Charlie, with Alison Roets, created soundscapes that are designed to make the show accessible for people who are blind and have low vision.

About WAM Nights: We’re open late on Fridays until 9 pm. Start your weekend with after-hours access to the galleries, shopping in the Museum Store, and a stop at EAT for dinner and specialty drinks. WAM Nights feature programs with artists, musicians, and performers, offering a dynamic way to experience the museum. The building comes to life with local creatives during WAM Nights—an energizing, creative start to your weekend. WAM Nights are generously supported by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.

Wichita Art Museum
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Art Museum
316.268.4921
wichitaartmuseum.org
http://wichitaartmuseum.org
Wichita Art Museum
1400 W. Museum Blvd.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-268-4921
http://www.wichitaartmuseum.org