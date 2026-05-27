WAM Nights: Drop-in Artmaking for Adults

Host: Addison Pagels

Drop in at WAM for informal artmaking inspired by Jacob Lawrence’s The Migrants Arrive and Cast Their Ballots on view in the newest exhibition organized from WAM’s permanent collection, Revolutions: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union. We invite you to meet up with a friend, bring a loved one, or join us on your own! WAM museum teacher Addison Pagels will guide you in creating a cut paper collage echoing Lawrence’s signature style. Supplies are provided, and the program is free and open to the public.

About WAM Nights: We’re open late on Fridays until 9 pm. Start your weekend with after-hours access to the galleries, shopping in the Museum Store, and a stop at EAT for dinner and specialty drinks. WAM Nights feature programs with artists, musicians, and performers, offering a dynamic way to experience the museum. The building comes to life with local creatives during WAM Nights—an energizing, creative start to your weekend. WAM Nights are generously supported by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.