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  • Live Music: Classical
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WAM Nights: Bella Dolce String Quartet in the Great Hall

  • Community Events
  • Live Music: Classical
  • Art & Museum Exhibits

WAM Nights: Bella Dolce String Quartet in the Great Hall

Join us for WAM Night featuring live music with the Bella Dolce String Quartet from the Wichita Symphony Orchestra in the Farha Great Hall. Enjoy the light and lively music while you grab a bite and drink in EAT, spend time with a book, or chat with a friend.

About WAM Nights: We’re open late on Fridays until 9 pm. Start your weekend with after-hours access to the galleries, shopping in the Museum Store, and a stop at EAT for dinner and specialty drinks. WAM Nights feature programs with artists, musicians, and performers, offering a dynamic way to experience the museum. The building comes to life with local creatives during WAM Nights—an energizing, creative start to your weekend. WAM Nights are generously supported by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.

Wichita Art Museum
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Get Tickets
Wichita Art Museum
1400 W. Museum Blvd.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-268-4921
http://www.wichitaartmuseum.org