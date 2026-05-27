WAM Nights: Art Garden Tour with Mason Talbott

Two Walks: 6:15PM and 7:15PM

Location: Meet in WAM’s Lattner and Walker Family Plaza in front of the museum entrance

Mark the summer solstice in WAM’s Art Garden with an evening stroll, guided by artist and museum teacher, Mason Talbott. Explore the garden, enjoy community, and connect with sculpture and the natural world in a multisensory conversation. The Art Garden walkway is evenly paved, and each tour will move at a leisurely pace. The program is ideal for people with disabilities. For visitors who are blind or have low vision and would like a sighted guide, please call the Department of Learning, Engagement, and Partnerships at 316-268-4907.

About WAM Nights: We’re open late on Fridays until 9 pm. Start your weekend with after-hours access to the galleries, shopping in the Museum Store, and a stop at EAT for dinner and specialty drinks. WAM Nights feature programs with artists, musicians, and performers, offering a dynamic way to experience the museum. The building comes to life with local creatives during WAM Nights—an energizing, creative start to your weekend. WAM Nights are generously supported by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.