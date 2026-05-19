WAM Night: Wooden Lecture: Fashion History with Annette Becker

Dr. Annette Becker is an arts educator and historian whose work connects popular and academic understandings of fashion and dress. She serves as the director of the Texas Fashion Collection, an archive of nearly 20,000 historic and designer garments and accessories housed at the University of North Texas. In that role, she creates interconnected educational programming, exhibitions, and collection stewardship projects that make the TFC’s holdings accessible and meaningful to many audiences. Her work is informed by previous experience in cultural institutions around the country, as well as graduate training in Art History, Art Education, and American History. Annette lives in Denton, TX, with her partner, his two kids, and a pet pig – a member of her household her Kansas farming family will never understand.

About WAM Nights: We’re open late on Fridays until 9 pm. Start your weekend with after-hours access to the galleries, shopping in the Museum Store, and a stop at EAT for dinner and specialty drinks. WAM Nights feature programs with artists, musicians, and performers, offering a dynamic way to experience the museum. The building comes to life with local creatives during WAM Nights—an energizing, creative start to your weekend. WAM Nights are generously supported by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.