WAM Night: An Evening with Music Theater Wichita’s Brian Marcum

6:30PM – 8:00pm | Free

Location: Wooden Lecture Hall

Admission to “Alex Katz: Theater and Dance” is half-priced for this event!

Wichita Art Museum along with Music Theatre Wichita invite you to an evening with MTWichita’s Artistic Director, Brian J. Marcum. Come explore WAM’s featured exhibition Alex Katz: Theater and Dance, have a drink and learn through stories, songs and dances how Brian went from a 7-year-old tap dancer to the Artistic Director of Music Theatre Wichita. You might just find yourself tapping at the end of the night!

Brian J. Marcum is the Artistic Director of Music Theatre Wichita. Brian is a Broadway veteran having appeared in six Broadway musicals, the original Broadway companies of The Gershwins’ Fascinating Rhythm, Saturday Night Fever, the 2001 TONY winning revival of 42nd Street, The Boy from Oz starring Hugh Jackman, The Drowsy Chaperone and Spamalot. Brian, along with his wife Jennifer, toured the country with State Fair and Annie Get Your Gun. Brian was the Associate Choreographer of Elf – The Musical on Broadway. He has been seen on television on the TONY awards (twice) and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (thrice). After Broadway, Brian turned his attention to education and became an Associate Professor of Dance in the Ann Lacy School of American Dance and Entertainment at Oklahoma City University (his alma mater) for 7 years and an Assistant Professor of Musical Theater at Syracuse University for 4 years. In 2015 during his time at OCU he was invited back to MTW to choreograph Hello, Dolly! and every season since he has been back. In 2020, Brian wrote, directed and choreographed MTW’s Holiday Spectacular for the local PBS station, KPTS. He was nominated for an EMMY and in 2022 turned that TV show into A Live Holiday Special for MTWichita. Brian and Jennifer and their children Sophie and Felix love calling Wichita home!

About WAM Nights: We’re open late on Fridays until 9 pm. Start your weekend with after-hours access to the galleries, shopping in the Museum Store, and a stop at EAT for dinner and specialty drinks. WAM Nights feature programs with artists, musicians, and performers, offering a dynamic way to experience the museum. The building comes to life with local creatives during WAM Nights—an energizing, creative start to your weekend. WAM Nights are generously supported by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.