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Walk With Wildlife 2026

  • Kids & Family
  • Community Events
  • Art & Museum Exhibits

Walk With Wildlife 2026

Wildlife experts and enthusiasts from across Kansas will gather around Chisholm Creek Park t to share their knowledge and showcase 50+ live species of native Kansas animals. Experience nature like never before while enjoying a scenic stroll along the trails.

Donations for admission: $3/person online, $5/person at the gate. Get tickets here: https://givebutter.com/walk-with-wildlife-2026

All funds directly support the Friends of the Great Plains Nature Center’s mission of providing free, local nature education.

Great Plains Nature Center
$3 online, $5 at the gate
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Great Plains Nature Center
316-683-5499
https://gpnc.org
Great Plains Nature Center
6232 East 29th St N UNIT 2200
Wichita, Kansas 67220
(316) 683-5499
info@gpnc.org
https://gpnc.org