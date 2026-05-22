- Kids & Family,
- Community Events,
- Art & Museum Exhibits
Walk With Wildlife 2026
- Kids & Family,
- Community Events,
- Art & Museum Exhibits
Walk With Wildlife 2026
Wildlife experts and enthusiasts from across Kansas will gather around Chisholm Creek Park t to share their knowledge and showcase 50+ live species of native Kansas animals. Experience nature like never before while enjoying a scenic stroll along the trails.
Donations for admission: $3/person online, $5/person at the gate. Get tickets here: https://givebutter.com/walk-with-wildlife-2026
All funds directly support the Friends of the Great Plains Nature Center’s mission of providing free, local nature education.
Great Plains Nature Center
$3 online, $5 at the gate
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Great Plains Nature Center
316-683-5499
Great Plains Nature Center
6232 East 29th St N UNIT 2200Wichita, Kansas 67220
(316) 683-5499
info@gpnc.org