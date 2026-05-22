Wildlife experts and enthusiasts from across Kansas will gather around Chisholm Creek Park t to share their knowledge and showcase 50+ live species of native Kansas animals. Experience nature like never before while enjoying a scenic stroll along the trails.

Donations for admission: $3/person online, $5/person at the gate. Get tickets here: https://givebutter.com/walk-with-wildlife-2026

All funds directly support the Friends of the Great Plains Nature Center’s mission of providing free, local nature education.