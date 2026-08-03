Valley Center Hornet Hustle 5K

Run the Valley Center Hornet Hustle!

Are you ready? WE ARE!!!

The Valley Center Elementary Schools are back for the annual Hornet Hustle on August 29th, 2026!

This community tradition has become a favorite for our families, friends and running enthusiasts alike! This family friendly event is hosted completely by volunteers, all from Abilene, West, Wheatland and Valley Park Elementary and VCIS PTOs with 100% of the proceeds to go back to all 5 schools, equally.

The races will begin at 8 a.m. on August 29th at VCIS. Join us as we kick off with 5K Road Race, followed by a 2-mile Road Race, a 1-mile Family Fun/Walk Run and a ¼ mile or the 50-yard dash for our smaller runners. We have student registration for those 19 and under!

Register by August 21, 2026 to ensure you get a Hornet Hustle T-Shirt!