- Community Events
USA's 250th Celebration at Union Station
- Community Events
USA's 250th Celebration at Union Station
The United States will celebrate its Semiquincentennial on July 4, 2026—marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence.
Wichita’s celebration is part of a broader national effort to recognize this historic moment through community, culture, and connection.
Union Station is proud to be part of Wichita’s ongoing story and looks forward to celebrating this milestone alongside the community.
Date: July 2nd, 2026
Time: 7:30-10 PM
Planned elements of the Wichita 250 celebration include:
Live performances and local entertainment
Community organizations and cultural groups
Media partnerships and city-wide promotion
Opportunities for local businesses and sponsors to participate
Union Station
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Occidental Management
316.262.333
Union Station
701 E DouglasWichita, Kansas 67202