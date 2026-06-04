USA's 250th Celebration at Union Station

The United States will celebrate its Semiquincentennial on July 4, 2026—marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence.

Wichita’s celebration is part of a broader national effort to recognize this historic moment through community, culture, and connection.

Union Station is proud to be part of Wichita’s ongoing story and looks forward to celebrating this milestone alongside the community.

Date: July 2nd, 2026

Time: 7:30-10 PM

Planned elements of the Wichita 250 celebration include:

Live performances and local entertainment

Community organizations and cultural groups

Media partnerships and city-wide promotion

Opportunities for local businesses and sponsors to participate