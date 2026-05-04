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  • Kids & Family

Unearth a Story: Youth Book Swap

  • Kids & Family

Unearth a Story: Youth Book Swap

Starting your summer off by tidying up your bookcase", so that the last line in Communico will appear in Evolve to avoid any confusion with the regular ReadICT adult book swaps. Please add this to the Evolve guide: "All ages welcome but books will be targeted for ages 0-18."

Evergreen library
02:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Evergreen library
2601 N Arkansas
Wichita, Kansas 67204
3163038181
wichitalibrary.org