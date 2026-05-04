- Kids & Family
Unearth a Story: Youth Book Swap
- Kids & Family
Unearth a Story: Youth Book Swap
Starting your summer off by tidying up your bookcase", so that the last line in Communico will appear in Evolve to avoid any confusion with the regular ReadICT adult book swaps. Please add this to the Evolve guide: "All ages welcome but books will be targeted for ages 0-18."
Evergreen library
02:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org