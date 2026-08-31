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Uncorked: Opening Possibilities for Little Learners

  • Community Events
  • Charity & Outreach

Uncorked: Opening Possibilities for Little Learners

Center City Academy proudly presents:

UNCORKED

Opening Possibilities for Little Learners

An unforgettable evening in support of early childhood education!

Thursday, September 17, 2026

Join us at Grace Hill Winery as we celebrate the power of early childhood education. Enjoy exceptional wine and food pairings, great company, interactive experiences, and inspiring stories—all while helping open possibilities for Wichita's youngest learners.

Raise a glass with us to community, opportunity, and a brighter future for local children!

Grace Hill Winery
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Center City Academy
Grace Hill Winery
6310 S Grace Hill Rd
Whitewater , Kansas 67154
(316) 799-2511
https://www.gracehillwinery.com