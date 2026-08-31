Center City Academy proudly presents:

UNCORKED

Opening Possibilities for Little Learners

An unforgettable evening in support of early childhood education!

Thursday, September 17, 2026

Join us at Grace Hill Winery as we celebrate the power of early childhood education. Enjoy exceptional wine and food pairings, great company, interactive experiences, and inspiring stories—all while helping open possibilities for Wichita's youngest learners.

Raise a glass with us to community, opportunity, and a brighter future for local children!