- Community Events,
- Charity & Outreach
Uncorked: Opening Possibilities for Little Learners
- Community Events,
- Charity & Outreach
Uncorked: Opening Possibilities for Little Learners
Center City Academy proudly presents:
UNCORKED
Opening Possibilities for Little Learners
An unforgettable evening in support of early childhood education!
Thursday, September 17, 2026
Join us at Grace Hill Winery as we celebrate the power of early childhood education. Enjoy exceptional wine and food pairings, great company, interactive experiences, and inspiring stories—all while helping open possibilities for Wichita's youngest learners.
Raise a glass with us to community, opportunity, and a brighter future for local children!
Grace Hill Winery
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Center City Academy
Grace Hill Winery
6310 S Grace Hill RdWhitewater , Kansas 67154
(316) 799-2511