- Live Music: All,
- Kids & Family,
- Community Events
Twilight Tunes on the Terrace
- Live Music: All,
- Kids & Family,
- Community Events
Twilight Tunes on the Terrace
Gather your friends, bring your dancing shoes, and get ready for an evening of music, food, and good vibes! Twilight Tunes on the Terrace is the perfect way to unwind under the tree canopy and enjoy fantastic live music against the backdrop of a beautiful fall evening. Make Tuesdays in September the highlight of each week with great tunes, delicious bites, refreshing drinks, and plenty of opportunities to dance the night away.
*Please note: outside alcohol is not permitted.*
Tuesdays in September
Patio opens at 5:30 PM, with live music from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM
Cost: $14 for Non-Members | $10 for Members
Band Lineup:
September 1 - Annie Up
September 8 - Eclipse
September 15 - The Source
September 22 - Lucky People
September 29 - Haymakers
Food:
September 1 - Molino’s Mexican Cuisine
September 8 - Molino’s Mexican Cuisine
September 15 - TBD
September 22 - TBD
September 29 - TBD
Tuesday: 05:30 PM - 08:30 PM