Gather your friends, bring your dancing shoes, and get ready for an evening of music, food, and good vibes! Twilight Tunes on the Terrace is the perfect way to unwind under the tree canopy and enjoy fantastic live music against the backdrop of a beautiful fall evening. Make Tuesdays in September the highlight of each week with great tunes, delicious bites, refreshing drinks, and plenty of opportunities to dance the night away.

*Please note: outside alcohol is not permitted.*

Tuesdays in September

Patio opens at 5:30 PM, with live music from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Cost: $14 for Non-Members | $10 for Members

Band Lineup:

September 1 - Annie Up

September 8 - Eclipse

September 15 - The Source

September 22 - Lucky People

September 29 - Haymakers

Food:

September 1 - Molino’s Mexican Cuisine

September 8 - Molino’s Mexican Cuisine

September 15 - TBD

September 22 - TBD

September 29 - TBD