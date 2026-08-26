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Twilight Tunes on the Terrace

  • Live Music: All
  • Kids & Family
  • Community Events

Twilight Tunes on the Terrace

Gather your friends, bring your dancing shoes, and get ready for an evening of music, food, and good vibes! Twilight Tunes on the Terrace is the perfect way to unwind under the tree canopy and enjoy fantastic live music against the backdrop of a beautiful fall evening. Make Tuesdays in September the highlight of each week with great tunes, delicious bites, refreshing drinks, and plenty of opportunities to dance the night away.

*Please note: outside alcohol is not permitted.*

Tuesdays in September
Patio opens at 5:30 PM, with live music from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM
Cost: $14 for Non-Members | $10 for Members

Band Lineup:
September 1 - Annie Up
September 8 - Eclipse
September 15 - The Source
September 22 - Lucky People
September 29 - Haymakers

Food:
September 1 - Molino’s Mexican Cuisine
September 8 - Molino’s Mexican Cuisine
September 15 - TBD
September 22 - TBD
September 29 - TBD

Botanica
$10+
Every week through Sep 29, 2026.
Tuesday: 05:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Botanica
(316) 264-0448
kchristensen@botanica.org
https://botanica.org/?fbclid=IwAR0rVjNoFkxl02xL5ylg3WKt1kOZ8L7SMLjm_RU7kggLNoqZE7qvout7PBM
Botanica
701 N Amidon St
Wichita, Kansas 67203
(316) 264-0448
https://botanica.org/