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Twilight Tunes on the Terrace

  • Kids & Family
  • Community Events
  • Live Music: All

Twilight Tunes on the Terrace

Spend your Tuesday evenings surrounded by live music, summer gardens, and golden hour views at Twilight Tunes on the Terrace.

This outdoor concert series at Botanica, The Wichita Gardens invites guests to relax with local live music, food, drinks, and an evening stroll through the gardens. Grab your friends, bring your dancing shoes, and enjoy a laid-back summer night on the Terrace.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the event, and guests are welcome to enjoy the gardens before the music begins.

Tuesdays in June
Patio opens at 5:30 PM, with live music from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM
Cost: $14 for Non-Members | $10 for Members | $8 for Premier Members

Botanica
$8+
Every week through Jun 30, 2026.
Tuesday: 05:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Botanica
(316) 264-0448
kchristensen@botanica.org
https://botanica.org/?fbclid=IwAR0rVjNoFkxl02xL5ylg3WKt1kOZ8L7SMLjm_RU7kggLNoqZE7qvout7PBM
Botanica
701 N Amidon St
Wichita, Kansas 67203
(316) 264-0448
https://botanica.org/