Spend your Tuesday evenings surrounded by live music, summer gardens, and golden hour views at Twilight Tunes on the Terrace.

This outdoor concert series at Botanica, The Wichita Gardens invites guests to relax with local live music, food, drinks, and an evening stroll through the gardens. Grab your friends, bring your dancing shoes, and enjoy a laid-back summer night on the Terrace.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the event, and guests are welcome to enjoy the gardens before the music begins.

Tuesdays in June

Patio opens at 5:30 PM, with live music from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Cost: $14 for Non-Members | $10 for Members | $8 for Premier Members