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Turn It Up to 11: Anniversary Party

  • Community Events

Turn It Up to 11: Anniversary Party

We're celebrating 11 years of gnome beers!
Join us for anniversary beers on tap, live music by MJ12 on the patio, and food from Taters N Toppings, Argentina's Empanadas, and dessert by C&T Sweet Stop.
Lamphouse Photo Booth Co. will also be here with their vintage birdie booth, so grab your Gnomies and capture the moment.
Come celebrate with us and help us turn it up to 11.

Hopping Gnome Brewing Co.
12:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Hopping Gnome Brewing Company
Hopping Gnome Brewing Co.
1719 E Victor St
Wichita, Kansas 67214
3168418865
hello@hautehandmadepopup.com
http://www.hautehandmadepopup.com