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Tuesday Topics: Who Is Banning Books? A Panel Discussion

  • Community Events
  • Misc.
  • Lectures/Literary

Tuesday Topics: Who Is Banning Books? A Panel Discussion

Join the League of Women Voters for a panel discussion about book bans, what they are, how they work, who is behind these attempts and how they impact our community.

Advanced Learning Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org