- Community Events,
- Misc.,
- Lectures/Literary
Tuesday Topics: Who Is Banning Books? A Panel Discussion
- Community Events,
- Misc.,
- Lectures/Literary
Tuesday Topics: Who Is Banning Books? A Panel Discussion
Join the League of Women Voters for a panel discussion about book bans, what they are, how they work, who is behind these attempts and how they impact our community.
Advanced Learning Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org