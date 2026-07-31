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Tuesday Topics: 2026 Midterms Recap

  • Community Events
  • Misc.

Tuesday Topics: 2026 Midterms Recap

The League of Women Voters-Wichita Metro will be joined by local journalists to discuss the results of the midterm elections held on November 3rd.

Advanced Learning Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org