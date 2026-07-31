- Community Events,
- Misc.
Tuesday Topics: 2026 Midterms Recap
- Community Events,
- Misc.
Tuesday Topics: 2026 Midterms Recap
The League of Women Voters-Wichita Metro will be joined by local journalists to discuss the results of the midterm elections held on November 3rd.
Advanced Learning Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org