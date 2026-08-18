Tribute to Veterans Walking Tour at Maple Grove Cemetery

On this entirely outdoor walking tour you will see the graves, and hear the stories, of brave soldiers from the Civil War, the Spanish American War, World War I, and World War II, as well as an Army Nurse and a WWII Merchant Marine. You will also hear about two very brave Wichita residents who were awarded the Medal of Honor, our nation's highest military honor. You will see the grave, and hear about the World War II pilot who survived a crash behind enemy lines, evaded Nazi capture for six months, and fought with the French Resistance.

The walking tour lasts about 1.5 to 2 hours, and you will walk the equivalent of about 8 city blocks. The tour begins at Maple Grove Cemetery, at 1000 N. Hillside, in front of the Maple Grove Abbey (the largest building in the cemetery.) Walking tour guests are asked to park in front of Maple Grove Abbey, on the east side of the lane. Out of respect for those buried here, we ask that no dogs participate in the walking tour.

You will receive an order confirmation by email and will be added to the reservation list on completion of your order. We do not mail out physical tickets.

Tours move at a leisurely pace, with short periods of standing at designated tour stops. Considerable walking, unpaved areas, and uneven ground may be expected. Sensible shoes are strongly encouraged. Because much of the walking on a cemetery tour is on unpaved, and sometimes uneven ground, those with limited mobility or balance issues may find it challenging. No restroom facilities are available on this entirely outdoor walking tour.

This tour is written and provided by the docents at Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House and is part of the Architectural Series.