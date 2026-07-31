- Book Readings,
- Community Events
Third Tuesday Book Discussion
- Book Readings,
- Community Events
Third Tuesday Book Discussion
Join us for a discussion! Books to be discussed are: September: "The Aviator's Wife" by Melanie Benjamin, October: "The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane" by Lisa See, November: "The First Ladies" by Marie Benedict. The book for the discussion will be available for pick up one month before the program at the Westlink Branch.
Westlink Library
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM, every month on Tuesday through Nov 17, 2026.
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org