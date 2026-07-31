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  • Book Readings
  • Community Events

Third Tuesday Book Discussion

  • Book Readings
  • Community Events

Third Tuesday Book Discussion

Join us for a discussion! Books to be discussed are: September: "The Aviator's Wife" by Melanie Benjamin, October: "The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane" by Lisa See, November: "The First Ladies" by Marie Benedict. The book for the discussion will be available for pick up one month before the program at the Westlink Branch.

Westlink Library
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM, every month on Tuesday through Nov 17, 2026.

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Westlink Library
8515 Bekemeyer
Wichtia, Kansas 67212
316-337-9456
wichitalibrary.org