© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Community Events
  • Misc.

Third Place on 21st Street: Connecting Threads

  • Community Events
  • Misc.

Third Place on 21st Street: Connecting Threads

Knitters and crocheters, join us and share projects, see demos, and explore craft books. Bring your own projects or use our supplies. All ages and skill levels can create and connect!

Angelou Library
Every 4 weeks through Nov 18, 2026.
Wednesday: 04:30 PM - 06:30 PM

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Angelou Library
3051 E. 21st St.
Wichita, Kansas 67214
3166889580
wichitalibrary.org