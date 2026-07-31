- Community Events,
- Misc.
Third Place on 21st Street: Connecting Threads
- Community Events,
- Misc.
Third Place on 21st Street: Connecting Threads
Knitters and crocheters, join us and share projects, see demos, and explore craft books. Bring your own projects or use our supplies. All ages and skill levels can create and connect!
Angelou Library
Every 4 weeks through Nov 18, 2026.
Wednesday: 04:30 PM - 06:30 PM
Wednesday: 04:30 PM - 06:30 PM
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org