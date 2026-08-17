Virginia-based folk-rock band The Steel Wheels have spent more than twenty years writing, recording, and touring, all the while constantly honing their evolving brand of American roots music. Through the years, The Steel Wheels have drawn on both traditional form and modern sounds to capture the beauty in all of life’s varied trials and triumphs.

“As a band, our aim is to make music that acknowledges the pain and difficulty of the moment, but takes a step back to look at the harmony we can create through all that life throws at us.” ~Trent Wagler