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The Steel Wheels

  • Live Music: All

The Steel Wheels

Virginia-based folk-rock band The Steel Wheels have spent more than twenty years writing, recording, and touring, all the while constantly honing their evolving brand of American roots music. Through the years, The Steel Wheels have drawn on both traditional form and modern sounds to capture the beauty in all of life’s varied trials and triumphs.

“As a band, our aim is to make music that acknowledges the pain and difficulty of the moment, but takes a step back to look at the harmony we can create through all that life throws at us.” ~Trent Wagler

Bethel College, Memorial Hall
$30
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 3 Apr 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dyck Arboretum of the Plains
https://dyckarboretum.square.site
arboretum@hesston.edu

Artist Group Info

The Steel Wheels
https://www.thesteelwheels.com/
Bethel College, Memorial Hall
300 E 27th Street North
North Newton, Kansas 67117
620-327-8127
https://dyckarboretum.org/