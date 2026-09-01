- Community Events
The State of Black Kansas
- Community Events
The State of Black Kansas
Join the Urban League of Kansas as we explore the current barriers and challenges for Black America and for Black Kansans and the action needed to make progress on these issues including diversity, equity and inclusion.
Newman University - Dugan Gorges Conference Center
07:30 AM - 10:00 AM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Urban League of Kansas
dorothy.brown@urbanleagueks.org
Newman University - Dugan Gorges Conference Center
3100 McCormickWichita, Kansas 67213