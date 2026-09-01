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The State of Black Kansas

  • Community Events

The State of Black Kansas

Join the Urban League of Kansas as we explore the current barriers and challenges for Black America and for Black Kansans and the action needed to make progress on these issues including diversity, equity and inclusion.

Newman University - Dugan Gorges Conference Center
07:30 AM - 10:00 AM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Urban League of Kansas
dorothy.brown@urbanleagueks.org
https://www.kansasul.org/
Newman University - Dugan Gorges Conference Center
3100 McCormick
Wichita, Kansas 67213