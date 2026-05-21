The Space Between Breaths by Stephanie Bayliff

Opening Reception on First Friday for multi-media artist Stephanie Bayliff. She will give a gallery talk at 7 pm.

The exhibition will be on display till June 27th. Also exhibiting will be the bronze sculptures of Randy Treece.

A closing reception will be on Final Friday the 26th from 6 - 9 pm. Randy will give his gallery talk at 7 pm.

Artist Statement by S. Bayliff

Stephanie Bayliff is a multi-disciplinary artist working in oil, acrylic, fiber, wood, mixed media

and textiles. In this exhibition, she explores the spaces where light and memory merge, into the ‘in-between’ moments where time seems to hold its breath.

Each piece in this collection reflects on quiet transitional moments where the busy world

fades away and clarity emerges from the shadows. Whether it is the soft glow of warm light from a cabin window set against the wilderness or the click-clack of a pinball machine in a dimly lit small town bar, Stephanie is drawn to the way light acts as a catalyst for connection and memory.

Here the artwork becomes a visual record of solitude without loneliness and an

acknowledgment of the light that we all hold within ourselves. Through these pieces, the viewer is invited to pause and recognize the quiet radiance that exists in the periphery of our lives.

These are the moments that often go unnoticed, yet they are the ones that define our sense of

place, human connection, and belonging in a vast, sometimes overwhelming world.

All Gallery 12 events are free and open to the public. Normal gallery hours are: Wednesday/Thursday/Saturday 10 am to 4 pm & Friday Noon to 6 pm.