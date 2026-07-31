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The Impact of AI: A Panel Discussion

  • Community Events
  • Misc.
  • Classes/Workshops

The Impact of AI: A Panel Discussion

AI, or Artificial Intelligence, is changing things, for better or worse. What can we expect? Ask our panel, featuring local tech experts, educators, artists, and innovators. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.

Advanced Learning Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org