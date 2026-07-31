- Community Events,
- Misc.,
- Classes/Workshops
The Impact of AI: A Panel Discussion
- Community Events,
- Misc.,
- Classes/Workshops
The Impact of AI: A Panel Discussion
AI, or Artificial Intelligence, is changing things, for better or worse. What can we expect? Ask our panel, featuring local tech experts, educators, artists, and innovators. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.
Advanced Learning Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org